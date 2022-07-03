We’ll refund monies to Muslims we couldn’t fly to Mecca – Hajj board

General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Hajj Board has said Muslim pilgrims who could not be airlifted to Saudi Arabia for the 2022 hajj will be refunded.



This comes after some Muslim pilgrims expressed disappointment towards the Hajj Board after they were abandoned at the Hajj village for hours.



According to them, they were expected to travel to Mecca but the board has intentionally removed their names to the final list of travellers while their passports are also being held by the Hajj Board.



Addressing the matter, the Communications Director for the Hajj Board, Abdul Rahman Gomda said, some individuals could not be airlifted because of the limited quota by the Saudi authorities.



He said “every country is given a quota. Two years ago we had 6,000 pilgrims who were scheduled to travel. Unfortunately, COVID came. We thought it was going to be possible, but that was not possible.



“The Saudi authorities have a special ministry for Hajj, and they decided that Ghana should be given a quota of 3,069. Under the circumstances, not everybody will be able to go, and as a result of which you are seeing these agitations and discontentment,” citinewsroom.com quoted Abdul Rahman Gomda.



He said the board is working to ensure that the disappointed pilgrims get back their monies in due time.



“They will have their monies back. Nobody will take their monies and spend it,” he concluded.



