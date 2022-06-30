We'll rebuild Apiate in a year – Jinapor

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor, has reaffirmed the commitment of the government to reconstruct the model Apiate community within one year, as promised.



He said the master plan for the reconstruction is ready and, in a matter of weeks, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, will cut sod for work to start.



The community will comprise 124 housing units.



He said "by the Grace of God, within one year, we will deliver these houses" while indicating that all components of the model Apiate housing units comprising 1 to 7 bedrooms are fit for purpose.



The visit by the Minister was to among others access the conditions and well-being of the residents after their relocation from the tents into the temporary structures in May.



He also used the occasion to debunk some claims that funds meant for the rebuilding of the community, are being used for the construction of the National cathedral.



"The Apiate project is non-partisan, without colourisation", he said, and called on the locals to dismiss such propaganda and untrue statements.



He also employed the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to support the Apiate reconstruction project by donating to the support fund, stressing that it will be disbursed transparently and usefully.



The minister, as part of his visit, also symbolically decommissioned the tents, which previously housed the residents, to end the era of living in tents.



Mr Jinapor commended the Chairman, Benito Owusu-Bio, members of the Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Team and the Municipal Chief Executives for good work done.



"I am very impressed with the work of the ARIT team headed by my Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry. They have done very well and have shown that they are a true example of the Ghanaian tradition of public service," he said.



Mr Jinapor called on the locals to come together and support the government to deliver the houses, adding that their collective effort is needed during this critical time for the houses to be delivered to them.



The Lands minister also donated assorted food items including bags of rice, sugar and gallons of oil estimated at GHS10,000 to the residents.



Mr Benito Owusu-Bio said plans are far advanced to ensure that electricity, water and other basic amenities are made available to the community.



He added that designs, survey works, and plotting of the sites are all being completed to enable the actual reconstruction works to begin next month.



On behalf of Nana Kojo Bremibi, the chief of Apiate, Kyiame Kwame Ofori expressed gratitude to the Minister and the reconstruction team, saying that the efforts of the minister demonstrate true leadership and wished him and his team well as they embark on the rebuilding journey.