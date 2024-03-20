We’ll push you and your NDC party to power – Zongo Chief tells Running mate

Politics of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Central Regional Zongo Chief has pledged to lead the Zongo Communities in the Region to campaign massively for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the December 7, 2024, general elections.



According to Alhaji Mahamud Danday Massawodje IV, the Zongo Communities in the Central Region are poised to reward the NDC running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who hails from the region for her support to the Communities.





He expressed their gratitude to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for always seeking the welfare of Zongo Communities and Muslims in the country, adding that they will never turn their back on the NDC party during the elections.



He made the remarks when the NDC running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang donated assorted foodstuffs including bags of gari, bags of rice, cartons of milk, sugar, various types of fruits, packs of bottle water, boxes of biscuits, gallons of oil among others to them at the Central Mosque to break their fast.



Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang appealed to the Muslim Communities in the Central Region and Ghanaians as a whole to remember her and the NDC party in their fasting and prayers.



She emphasised the importance of peace before, during and after the elections.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang promised to continue to work towards meeting the needs of all the Zongo Communities when the NDC wins power and she becomes vice president.



From the Central Mosque, she paid a courtesy call on the market women at the Kotokoraba Market in Cape Coast to thank them for their massive support.