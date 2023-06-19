We'll provide a bed for Gyakye Quayson to sleep at the courthouse – Mahama

General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

The former president of Ghana, and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said that the party is willing to go to all lengths to support the embattled parliamentary candidate of the party for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, in his current court hearing.



Addressing a gathering of NDC supporters in the Assin North Constituency, the former president emphasized the party’s resilience with the choice of a candidate for the by-election.



“Those of us in the NDC are very stubborn. Whether they like it or not, we are going with James Quayson,” he said.



The former president's statement comes on the back of the court's decision to hear the criminal case related to the dual citizenship status against Gyakye Quayson, daily.



The court, in its ruling, mandated Quayson's presence for the case to be heard daily from June 20 to 23, 2023.



Expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation, Mahama raised questions about the treatment of the case involving the ousted MP.



“What happened in court is that after we finished filing nomination, the Electoral Commission (EC) is getting ready to print out the ballot papers for us to contest in the election. Then they [reference to the court] said the case we took to court, and are being charged with criminal charges, the court says in the coming week, he [reference to Gyakye Quayson] must have to be in court every day for the case to be heard.



“This is what I am asking, all the wicked people who have killed and are being tried in court, do they have their case being heard every day? The NAM1 case made lots of people lose their investments, did they hear the case every day? What at all has this man done? Has he stolen someone’s money? Has he killed anyone? So, what at all is this frustration,” he quizzed.



The former president and flagbearer of the NDC continued to add that the party is not discouraged by the legal proceedings, and that they would stand by Gyakye Quayson, no matter the circumstances.



“This is what I am saying, they said they will hear the case every day, they shouldn’t worry. We will go there with a mattress for him to sleep on the court. If they like, they should sit on the case from morning time or night time, those of us in the Assin North constituency whether he is here or not, we have made up our minds and we are going to vote for him,” he added.



The by-election in Assin North is slated for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.





