We’ll protect investments, preserve peace of Ghana – Akufo-Addo to Mayor of Houston

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has had investment discussions with the Mayor of Houston in the United States of America on Saturday September 18.



He also with members of the Business Community in Houston.



During these engagements, the president said he indicated that Ghana will continue to create and maintain the conducive investment environment that not only guarantees the safety of investments, but good returns as well.



“We will continue to protect legitimate investments, and preserve the atmosphere of peace, stability and security that has been an important contributor to the increasing presence of investors in Ghana.”



Mr Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Friday, 17th September 2021, as leader of Ghana’s delegation to the 76th Session of the United Nation’s General Assembly.



Apart from the business engagements, the President will also participate in the Second Sustainable Development Goals Moment of the Decade of Action, and witness the Signing Ceremony between Minister for Tourism, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, and Developers of the Dubois Project.



He will address the UN General Assembly on 22nd September; participate in the Global COVID-19 Summit hosted By President Joe Biden, and hold several rounds of engagements and UN events on climate change, health and food security.



On 23rd September, the President will attend a fundraising event for the National Cathedral.