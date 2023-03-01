We’ll prosecute Aisha Huang with all the vigour we can muster – Jinapor

General News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, has told journalists Ghana will "prosecute" Galamsey Queen Aisha Huang's case "with the vigour that it requires so that it will serve as a clear signal in the country that Ghanaian law will be applied and applied to the letter".



"So let me assure you that prosecution is being waged relentlessly and when it is all said and done, we will secure a conviction", he said.



Huang was re-arrested in 2022 for illegal mining offences after sneaking back into Ghana following her deportation for similar offences.



He said, so far, five witnesses have testified against the Chinese galamseyer, noting that the state has taken keen interest in her prosecution.



“The Attorney General has taken a very special interest in the prosecution of Aisha Huang. I have been very interested in that as well. I have been to court to witness the proceedings in court and I can report to you that the prosecution has called five witnesses as we speak".



"And, a sixth witness will be called and that should tell you that the prosecution is being waged in a very spirited manner", he noted.



Huang's prosecution is taking place at a time that Ghana is rallying Germany to convince China to write off the $1.7 billion owed the Asian giant by the West African gold producer.



According to the German Ambassador to Ghana, China has, so far, refused to play ball.