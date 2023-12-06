We’ll play our part to ensure 2024 polls is peaceful - GIS boss assures IGP

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service Kwame Asuah Takyi says his men and women are ready to support the Ghana Police Service in order to ensure that the 2024 elections is peaceful.



“I want to assure the IGP that the Ghana Immigration Service will play its role in the upcoming district assembly elections which for us, is a dress rehearsal for the 2024 elections. We know that it is the duty of the security agencies to protect the sanctity of our elections,” the Comptroller General said at a meeting of the National Election Security Task Force chaired by the IGP at the police headquarters on Tuesday.



The Inspector-General of Police on his part has the assurance the security agencies will ensure that the 2024 elections is peaceful and incident-free.



“We want to assure my sister (EC Chairperson) that we will continue to work with my colleagues here to ensure that just as elections in the country since I took over have been peaceful, the 2024 polls will be same.”



On his part, the Chief of Defense Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama said the Ghana Armed Forces will be on hand to provide background support to the Police and other security agencies who will provide security for the 2024 elections.



According to the CDS, even though the army will not play a frontal role in election security, they will be ready to assist the Police if they are called upon.



“We in the Armed Forces commit to our constitutionally mandated duty to protect this country and prevent any aggression from outside the country and also from within and we do so by air, by sea, and by land, and even do at the peril of our lives”.



On the 2024 elections, the CDS noted “For the election proper we may not be in the upfront of election duties but we will be in the background to support you the Police Service and other security services. The Armed Forces is ready to act accordingly when we are called upon but for the election duties proper I will leave it to the security services to be in the forefront. We will always be in the background to act appropriately when we are called upon.”



The chairperson of the electoral commission Mrs. Jean Mensa who was at the stakeholder meeting expressed her gratitude to the security agencies for their support during elections.