We’ll pass anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, be rest assured - Bagbin to Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has declared that the hearing of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill popularly known as the LGBTQI+ bill Will be held publicly.



In his welcome address on the first day of the third sitting of the Eighth Parliament, he stated that the house would put all proper measures in place to ensure that the bill is passed.



He assured citizens of Ghana that parliament would create the appropriate environment for healthy public participation in the deliberation of the drafted law, which is presently before the committee on constitution, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.



Rt.Hon.Speaker said he is persuaded that the parliament will pass a law that protects our culture and values as a people.



He extended his gratitude to the various religious bodies, civil society, academia and other groups and individuals who have rallied their support for parliament and particularly the eight legislators who have championed this private members bill.



On his part, the leader of government business and Majority Leader Osei Keyi Mensah Bosu has reiterated that the Parliament of Ghana will do the needful to protect and preserve the fundamental human rights, freedoms and stability of our nation as enjoined in the constitution.



The legislator says the House is also not oblivious of the principle that all powers of the government emanate from the people of the country.



Speaking on the first day of the resumption of the House, he said the legislators would do is right and conform to the values of the people.



He was speaking on the LGBTQI+ Bill, which is currently before the appropriate committee.