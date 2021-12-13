We’ll only return to Somanya if police protection is assured - ECG

Regional News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) for the Tema Region of the ECG, Ms Sakyiwaa Mensah says her colleagues will only return to their Somanya office if they get police protection.



ECG recently shut down its office in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo District of the Eastern Region due to safety concerns.



About the same time, there was a total blackout in the town.



This was after residents of Somanya in the Eastern Region embarked on a demonstration to agitate high electricity bills from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The Residents threatened to deal with the ECG workers if they do not do the right thing or vacated the Somanya lands.



They said they were tired of paying accumulated bills, hence took to the streets to register their agitations.



Scores of aggrieved customers were seen holding placards with inscriptions, “We don’t want you,” “We want VRA,” “Freedom from ECG,” “We will not pay bills” “ECG move from Krobo lands” among others.



Some of the demonstrators who spoke to Atinka News’ Maame Akosua expressed their displeasure with the high electricity bills the Electricity Company of Ghana assigns to residents in Somanya.



They accused the Electricity Company of Ghana of providing faulty prepaid meters to residents which is taking a toll on their finances.



But after the intervention of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr.George Akuffo Dampare, power was restored at Somanya.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Ms Sakyiwaa Mensah said they vacated their offices in Somanya because they were scared of the threats by the people.



On the opening of their office, she said management was yet to take a decision on that but until then, it remains closed.



Meanwhile, she said they will only go there when they have police protection.



Ms Sakyiwaa Mensah also said they supplied power because they have the assurance that their system can work well without causing any harm to anyone.



However, she said they were ready to dialogue with the people on the matter to see the best ways to address pending issues.



“We are open to dialogue because we need this issue to be resolved once and for all. We need our customers to pay their debt for the survival of the business,” she said.