We’ll not pay E-Levy even if it is reduced to 0.1%- George Opare Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo says Ghanaians will not pay the E-Levy ‘today or tomorrow’ even if it is reduced to 0.1%.



According to him, already, there is hardship in the system and the NDC’s see the E-levy as a nuisance tax and so they will not allow it to be passed.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, who announced the introduction of the E-Levy said it will be used to undertake developmental projects, adding that the tax will widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.



He added that electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75%, which shall be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



Since the E-Levy was introduced, the Minority in Parliament have rejected it.



Recently, the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta stated that government had engaged the Telcos on the controversial E-Levy and the Telcos agreed to cut down their percentage on transactions by 0.25%.



In the latest development, government proposed that the E-Levy will be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% but the Minority again rejected this proposal, saying they do not want it to be passed at all.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, George Opare Addo said, “Clearly, there is hardship in the system and Government has not given us anything to support us. We will not pay the E-Levy. We will not pay today, we will not pay tomorrow. With what the government is doing, we will not accept it today or tomorrow. All well meaning Ghanaians are against the E-levy.”



He added that, “The responses we have heard in Parliament is that the government wants to reduce the E-levy to 1.5, whether it is true or not, I do not know but as it stands now, Ghanaians are saying that even if it is 0.1, we will not pay.”



Meanwhile, the Youth Wing of the NDC has threatened to embark on a demonstration on Thursday, February 10, 2022 against the NPP-Government.



They are focusing on the controversial E-levy, UTAG strike, NABCO Beneficiaries allowances, teacher trainee allowances, pervasive corruption and Petroleum stability levy and recovery levy and other nuisance taxes like sanitation taxes.