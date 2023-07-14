We’ll not cease praying until you become Flagbearer – Anglican Church to Alan

Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

The Anglican Diocese of Koforidua has assured former Minister for Trade and Industry, and front runner in the NPP Presidential Primary, Alan Kyerematen of its spiritual backing to ensure he’s elected the Flagbearer of the party.



The assurance comes after Alan Kyerematen donated 500 bags of cement for the construction of a medical facility in Koforidua.



The church expressed its gratitude to him for his generous contribution which it believes will go a long way in assisting and assuring quality health delivery in the country.



“We are very blessed to have you as a member of the Anglican Communion. Thank You again for your generous support and please be assured that you are in our prayers because we look forward to seeing you victorious in the upcoming flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party,” a letter sighted by Kasapafmonline.com and signed by the Anglican Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese, Rev. Felix Odei Annancy said.



The Church commended the Presidential Aspirant for his selflessness towards humanity and assured him that his contribution will be used for the purpose for which it was solicited for.



