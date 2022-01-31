We’ll no longer tolerate murder of our officers – Ghana Police

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Police kills attacker in Kwabenya



Officers would use legitimate means to protect themselves – Police Service



Citizens must also help protect police



The Ghana Police Service (GPC) has said they can no longer tolerate the killing of their officers.



The police said they would use all the legal means at their disposal to ensure that their officers are protected as they go about their duties of protecting Ghanaian lives and properties.



These remarks were made after a police officer shot and killed an assailant who attacked personnel at a station at Kwabenya.



In an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show, on January 31, 2022, Director General of the public affairs department of the GPC said ACP Kwasi Ofori lamented the recent killings of police officers by criminals.



He said the police would no longer tolerate their officers being attacked and murdered by criminals and that officers will use all the legal means necessary to protect themselves.



“The police will not permit hooligans, criminals to inflict injuries and death on our men. It happened about three weeks ago in Berekum where a suspect also killed one Sergeant Annobil,” he said.



ACP Ofori also urged the public to help protect the life of citizens by helping with the provisions of information.



“This kind of thing, we need the citizens to also respect the police because we are in to serve and protect and, therefore, [there are] no grounds for such actions against our officers.”