We'll make sure Wontumi is removed from his position – Ken’s campaign manager

The campaign manager of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwame Owusu, has vowed to ensure that the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi), is removed from his position in the next elections.



Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM, on October 16, 2023, Kwame Owusu said that Wontumi’s behaviour shows that he is not fit to lead the NPP in the region.



He accused the Ashanti Regional chairman of being biased in a position that has the role of ensuring that everybody is treated fairly.



“We don’t want somebody who is biased… we are going to ensure that someone like Wontumi (is removed).



“We will campaign against him (Wontumi) because I don’t want a biased person in a position that requires fairness. How can we allow that to happen? We are saying that he (Wontumi) has not demonstrated what it takes to be a chairman of a region,” he said in Twi.



“I’m saying this from the standpoint of his behaviour. I’m not talking about any animosity between us. But if someone is a chairman in our party, he must act as one, he must remain neutral,” he clarified.



He added that aside from the NPP Ashanti Regional chairman, they would campaign to ensure that other party leaders who have exhibited the same behaviour are removed from their positions.



