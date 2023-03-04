We’ll make Greater Accra proud on Independence Day - Tema MCE

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has promised to ensure that the Greater Accra region does not lose its shine on the 66th anniversary of Ghana’s independence even though the center of attention will be the Volta Region.



In an interview with journalists ahead of the staging of the independence parade, the MCE said Tema will lead greater Accra’s celebration with meaningful programs that will not fail to make the news as well.



“We remain Ghana’s most important harbour city and the gate way to the Greater Accra Region and we intend to prove that by championing the capital region’s commemoration of this year’s independence parade,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



Already, he indicated, the TMA which he heads is ready for the event.



On 6th March, 2023, Ghana commemorates the 66th anniversary of its independence from colonial rule.

However, unlike in most commemorations which are held in the national capital, Accra, this one will be held in the Volta Region.



Consequently, the first gentleman of the land, President Akufo-Addo, will be away in the Volta Region, carrying along with him attention that the president commands from the Ghanaian media and even the international press.



But Greater Accra plans not to be left out of the limelight and in this regard, Tema will provide leadership.

All the 29 administrative enclaves within the region are converging in Tema to prepare for the commemoration.



“We have already planned the activities and as you may know, we are hosting the rest of Greater Accra in Tema,” the MCE confirmed.



Meanwhile, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey urged all constituents of the Greater Accra region to ready themselves to participate actively in the upcoming commemoration of the 66th anniversary of Ghana’s independence.

“Our independence day is one of the very important heritages of our country and we all have a responsibility to commemorate it annually in order to keep in remembrance the toils it took our fathers to give us a nation, I would like to commend the hardworking regional minister, Henry Quartey, MMDCEs, Assembly members, the Security agencies and Tema residents among others for their wonderful co-operation on the operation clean your frontage. I doff-off my hat for the MPs, religious leaders and traditional rulers as well as political party executives including Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba IV, Tema East NPP chairman, Hon. Kofi Brako, alias KB, TDC Board Chairman and Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, a hardworking former deputy minister of transport and MP for Tema East, may God bless us all.” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey concluded whiles beaming with smile.