We’ll make Damongo the cleanest city in the country – GAF

Regional News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces 155 Armoured Regiment in Damongo in the Savannah Region have pledged to make Damongo the Savannah Regional capital the cleanest town in the whole of Ghana.



The military who over the weekend embarked on a cleanup exercise to desilt all gutters, collected and disposed refuse at public places, markets and lorry parks, urged residents to take their personal hygiene seriously.



Commanding Officer of the 155 Regiment, Lt. Col. Philemon Hoffman speaking to the media indicated that the military, apart from physical security it provides, also provide human security in terms of the health of the masses.



He said it is his wish to see Damongo as the cleanest Regional capital in Ghana and urged the people in the Damongo township to join hands since clean up exercises are aimed at “promoting good health and to sanitise the environment”.



He added that Damongo is very near to the West Africa's biggest wildlife park, the Mole National Park which at all times has tourist trooping to catch a glimpse of the animals in the park.



He said it is, therefore, necessary to make sure the town is kept very clean at all times adding that environmental cleanliness should be the concern of traditional rulers, religious bodies, institutions and everyone.



He noted that issues of sanitation should not be the concern of government and the assemblies alone but “We must equally weed and clean our surroundings to ensure that we stay healthy at all times”.