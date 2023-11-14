We’ll give them another showdown in four years – Ken Agyapong hints of 2028 bid?

Politics of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has given a clear indication of staging a comeback for the party’s flagbearer position after losing out to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Addressing his supporters at during a thanksgiving service held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Assin Central Member of Parliament entreated his supporters to keep their hopes alive for events coming in the next three to four years.



“You should have hope that when one door closes, the other is opened. So let’s keep hope alive, let’s keep faith alive that in the next three-four years we will give them another showdown,” he told his supporters.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on November 4, 2023, following the party’s national delegates congress.



The vice president won the race by 61.47% of the total votes while Ken Agyapong came in second with 37.41%.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came in third with 0.76%, while Francis Addai Nimoh was last with 0.41%.



Ahead of the election, the party held a Super Delegates Congress to bring down the number of contenders from 10 to five.



Mr Agyapong during the Special Delegates Congress threatened to give Dr Bawumia and members of the current government as well as leadership of the party a “showdown” after accusing them of tilting the contest to favour the vice president.







