We’ll give NDC 10% in 2024 – Akim Oda MP declares

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Constituency in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, is optimistic the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will improve upon their 2020 elections results coming 2024.



Mr. Akwasi Acquah who is a first-timer in the legislature on the ticket of the NPP, won the 2020 Parliamentary elections with 25,380 votes out of 31,943 total votes cast.



Thus, the win represented 79.45% as against the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Asante Jones who garnered 19.60% and Ghana Union Movement’s (GUM) Ansah Lucy’s 0.94%.



According to the lawmaker, the party hopes to increase its percentage of votes to 90 in the 2024 elections, which would continue its winning spree in the constituency since 1996.



“I want the NDC to be humbled the more out there [Akim Oda Consituency]. Last time it was 79.45%. This time around, we will garner 90 and give the NDC 10%,” he said.



He made the comment while weighing in on election-related issues on United Television’s (UTV) Adekyi Nsoroma.



Parliamentary elections in Akim Oda Constituency



The Parliamentary seat in the Akim Oda Constituency since 1996 has been occupied by the New Patriotic Party.



In the year under review, the party won the seat with a vote percentage of 59.6 while the NDC, the biggest opposition, pulled 37.9%.



In 2000, the party garnered 61.3% leaving the NDC party with 35.2%.



Four years later, Mr. Acquah’s ruling party again won by vote percentage of 72.4% with the NDC fetching 26.2%.



In 2008, the NDC toppled the NPP government, however, the parliamentary seat remained the latter’s. While the NPP retained the seat with a percentage of 62.4 % votes, the NDC at the time gained 36.1%.



In 2012, the NDC again failed to win the seat despite retaining the seat of government. The party accrued 20.9% leaving the NPP with the majority of votes amounting to 62.7%.



2016 was not different; the Akufo-Addo-led government held on to the parliamentary seat with a vote percentage of 73.4% while the NDC lost with 23.9%.