We’ll ensure dam spillage victims return to normal life – VRA

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Volta River Authority (VRA) says it will everything possible to ensure that victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage restore their livelihood that has been negatively affected.



According to the VRA, it is important that the affected persons are supported to enable them return to their normal lives.



“Last Tuesday we also went to the community to find out what additional things that they really need, which we are also compiling to send mosquito net and what have you. Those ones have also started going as I speak today. Our Directors who are working on the ground are making sure these items go to the communities. We will continue to do this and make sure that the relief that the communities need, they get it. We’ll make sure also that they return to their normal lives, restore their livelihood that they have suffered as at today,” Ing. Obeng Kenzo – Deputy CEO, Operations & Engineering of the VRA said at a press conference in Accra to update the public on the efforts by the VRA so far to deal with the effects of the dam spillage.



He added: “We will continue to work with government and ensure that whatever restoration that needs to be done will be done accordingly.”



Ing. Obeng Kenzo further revealed that GHC 1.5M worth of medicines has been supplied to some of the affected communities.



According to the VRA, officers from the Environmental department of the Authority are also in the affected communities working with the victims to bring them relief.



“We will continue to make sure we bring relief to the doorstep of all those affected, those in the safe haven and those staying with friends and relatives. Our Hospital team is also in the community helping with health concerns and trying to bring relief in this situation that we find ourselves.”



The Volta River Authority (VRA) about a fortnight ago initiated a controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam due to a consistent rise in water levels upstream, which was primarily a consequence of heavy rainfall. This action was imperative to protect the integrity of the dam and prevent potential disasters.



However, the unintended negative externalities of this spillage have brought hardship and suffering to the residents living near the Volta Lake.



The rising water levels have led to catastrophic flooding in several fishing communities. Houses have been submerged, fish cages containing substantial quantities of fish have been swept away, and many fish have perished due to high turbidity and shock.