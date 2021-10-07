We'll discuss anti-LGBTQ+ bill devoid of religious beliefs - Majority Leader

Politics of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Majority leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says it is unfathomable for the group led by renowned lawyer, Akoto Ampaw to describe the parliament of Ghana as unbecoming of a modern parliament for the mere fact that there is an anti-LGBTQ+ bill to be discussed on the floor of the House.



According to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, the Members of Parliament who have formed a coalition to present anti-LGBTQ+ bill to curtail the activities of LGBTQ have the right to do so if they feel the majority of Ghanaians don’t like the activities as a sovereign state.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region noted that the position of the group that is kicking against the bill to brandish parliament as old fashion for the fact that the House wants to give a listening ear to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee that is handling the bill does not add up.



“We have not even started a discussion on the LGBTQ+ Bill in Parliament and so if some group of people describe Parliament as unbecoming of a modern Parliament, I don’t understand them. We are unbecoming a modern parliament because we have decided to listen to the MPs who have brought a bill to Parliament to be discussed or . . .?” he asked.



He added that it will rather be wrong on the part of Parliament to ignore the Members of Parliament who have brought the bill on behalf of the majority of Ghanaians who do not like the activities of the LGBTQ+ to entertain in the country as the 1992 Constitution stipulates that justice emanates from the people.



He stressed that the passage of any law in the country is hinged on the way of life of Ghanaians, thus, the decision of Parliament to discuss the LGBTQ+ Bill cannot be termed as old fashion as purported in the media by a group led by lawyer Akoto Ampaw; reminding him that justice in Ghana is not imported from England or America but rather from the Ghanaian culture.



“Justice is not from England or America which has been imported into the country, and so our culture and tradition play a critical role in our justice system in the country as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution,” he argued.



“The fact that Professors have expressed their views on the LGBTQ+ Bill doesn’t make their comments a God-sent rule for us to accept it like that. We cannot accept it like that; we have to discuss the bill in Parliament and know whether to pass it or not,” he indicated.



With regard to the religious sentiment attached to the LGBTQ+ Bill, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu kicked against it, saying that it will further introduce religious beliefs that will deepen the crack in the discussion of the LGBTQ+ issues since justice according to the 1992 Constitution does not emanate from the Bible and the Quran.



“When you started the introduction, you said I am a Christian, but the issue we are discussing, I will rather focus on the Ghanaian culture because the Constitution does not say that our justice emanates from the Bible or the Quran . . . ”, he stated.



“So, the issue at hand should be discussed devoid of religion because if we allow religion to set in the discussion, then the various religious denominations will reduce the discussion to their religious beliefs and doctrines,” he added.