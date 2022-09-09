We'll discover the big names behind Aisha Huang if we tap her calls - Security analyst

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has said as part of the prosecution process involving Aisha Huang’s case, the state must track her phone.



According to him, this will reveal the big people she has been in touch with since her arrival in the country.



Adam Bonaa believes revelations from the investigations he says will be explosive as big men who aided her operations in the country will exposed.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said, the telcos she is connected with should be able to provide these details.



"If the state wants to know who Aisha Huang was in touch with when she was in Ghana, we should go for her telephone records, whoever Aisha Huang spoke to when she was in Ghana, wherever she was when she was in Ghana. In this day and age with the telephony system we have, it is able to track you and let us know where you visited when you phone is on your custody. I am sure that will be very explosive, because all the big people who were in touch with her am I sure all of them will be exposed and this should be of help with the prosecution,” he said.

Adam Bonaa also called for the dismissal of the immigration boss as he has superintended what he describes as a messy administration during his tenure.



"I have asked for the boss of the immigration service, Mr Takyi to be relieved of his duty. He is tired, he is supposed to be going on retirement and he has been given two years contract, two years to do what? To superintend over the mess? I have called for him to be sacked because a lot of the things don't add up and there is in fighting among immigration officers in this country. And so, it is possible that in an institution where there is in fighting, you are going to see these things happen and as far I am concerned, they (immigration) have been very negligent,” he added.

Background



Aisha Huang was recently arrested for engaging in galamsey-related activities. She is reported to have entered the country via the Togo boarder after her deportation.



Aisha Huang has since been remanded by an Accra High Court and is set to reappear with three others on September 14.



The Attorney General’s office has also assured that it will prosecute Aisha Huang for her past and present crimes.



It will be recalled that Aisha Huang gained notoriety as an illegal mining kingpin in 2017. She was arrested for the same conduct but later deported with the state discontinuing the trial against her.



Justifying why the state had to deport the Chinese national, the Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, addressing some concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora at a town hall meeting on April 18, 2019, revealed that, "Putting that woman [Aisha Huang] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem. It is not going to make you happy or me happy."



But President Akufo-Addo in 2019 said the deportation of the Chinese galamsey kingpin was a ‘mistake’.



