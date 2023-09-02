We’ll demand the removal of Dampare after BoG Governor - Mahama Ayariga

Politics of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has slammed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare stating he has constitutional responsibilities to live up to expectations when citizens are required to demonstrate, no matter how difficult the situation.



He believes that the IGP is not in office exclusively at his discretion.



Instead, he maintains a position of authority and responsibility because the citizens entrust him with the mission of maintaining peace and order in the country.



This includes safeguarding the public’s safety and security at various events, including peaceful protests.



The lawmaker emphasised that the IGP must do everything possible to allow citizens to exercise their freedom to demonstrate.



He explained that the IGP is paid and that the necessary resources are supplied to function efficiently.



He stated that the IGP cannot refuse to work if the necessary resources are available.



He highlighted his dissatisfaction with the performance of key government officials, particularly the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



He stated that the Minority will emphasise the significance of keeping public servants accountable for their constitutional duties and responsibilities.



He noted that public officials, including the IGP, are entrusted with constitutional tasks that must be met to meet citizens’ expectations.



The MP stated that when residents want to use their right to demonstrate, it is the IGP’s responsibility to provide them with the appropriate protection and security.



This is critical to ensuring that demonstrations stay peaceful and that people or groups seeking to disrupt the peace are prohibited from doing so.



He gave notice that the IGP would be the next public officer to be removed because of his behaviour.



“The IGP is not there on his own. He should take off his uniform and check to see if he is the IGP. He has constitutional obligations to live up to expectations when citizens must demonstrate, no matter how difficult the task. Even if it is difficult, the IGP must assure the demonstrators’ safety, security, and protection," Mahama Ayariga said.



"We cannot offer you the resources, budget, recruit for you, or equip you with logistics such as vehicles, and you claim you are unable to accomplish your job. After the governor of the Bank of Ghana, we will demand the expulsion of the IGP,” he added.