We’ll defend and protect Bawumia from unwarranted attacks - Raphael Sarkodie

Politics of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The role of the Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be watered down by any individual despite clandestine moves by some faceless people within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to run down the latter’s reputation, a member of the part has stated.



According to leading Communication team member of the party in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Raphael Sarfo Patrick, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia continues to play an instrumental role in the current Akufo-Addo’s administration, therefore, attempts to soil his hard-won reputation by internal saboteurs in order to make him unfit to contest NPP’s flagbearership position has to be rejected fiercely



“From 2007 till date, we know the contribution of Dr. Bawumia to NPP as flagbearer. As a PhD holder, he could have decided to leave the party and sought greener pastures after the party failed to win power with him as running mate to Akufo-Addo. Dr. Bawumia has been a backbone to President Akufo-Addo from opposition to the government. We will make sure nobody impedes his right to contest flagbearership position in the party”, Sarfo Patrick vowed.



The known staunch supporter of Vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV/Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com, therefore, threatened to name key members of the party both regional and national levels doing everything humanly possible to end the presidential ambition of the former Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana.



According to outspoken Communicator, youth in the party across the party are ever ready to defend and protect every legacy Vice president until the party elects a flagbearer for the 2024 polls.



“We are not going to sleep. We’ll defend and protect Dr. Bawumia 24/7 from insults and lies that might emanate from the people. We will expose people if we have to. Those hatching a plan “B” should rescind their decision”, Mr. Raphael Sarfo Patrick warned.