We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta

General News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, Hon A.B.A. Fuseini says Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s failure to appear before Parliament is “becoming annoying”.



“Who does he think he is?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.



Mr Ofori-Atta has for the second time, failed to show up in Parliament to account for how the government has spent COVID-19 funds.



Per the Order paper of the House last week, the minister was expected to answer 16 questions, which included accounting for COVID-19 funds.



But interestingly, the Finance Minister was nowhere to be found.



A.B.A. Fuseini, who is not happy about the development accused Ken Ofori-Atta of continuously disrespecting Parliamentary orders.



“He will not even explain to the House why he couldn’t come to the house,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman



He warned that the minority will ‘deal’ with him dhould he continue with his “stubbornness”.