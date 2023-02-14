We’ll continue picketing till we get results-Pensioner Bondholders

General News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The convener of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, says they will keep picketing at the Ministry of Finance until they get results.



Speaking on Atinka TV on Saturday, Dr. Antwi said all they want is the total exclusion of pensioners from the domestic debt exchange programme.



“If God grants us the strength, we will continue.” Strength is all we pray for. “We have scheduled our members because all of them can’t come continuously,” he said.



“We asked the finance minister how much the government owes pensioners. He stated an average of GH2.2 billion to GH3 billion, a 2.6 average. And we advised the government to seek loans and pay these pensioners in exchange for peace.”



The Pensioners Bondholder Forum, made up of pensioner bondholders, started picketing at the Ministry of Finance to kick against the government’s proposal to include them in the debt restructuring programme to meet IMF conditions.



Though the group said the picketing was their last resort, former Chief Justice of the Republic Sophia Akuffo hinted that court action was her next option.