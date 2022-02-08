You are here: HomeNews2022 02 08Article 1464130

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: angelonline.com.gh

‘We’ll cause you to lose your seats’ – Farmers to MPs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

PRO of GNAFF, Nana Oboadie Bonsu PRO of GNAFF, Nana Oboadie Bonsu

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF), Nana Oboadie Bonsu, has stated that Parliamentarians representing constituencies inhabited predominantly by farmers, would lose their seats come 2024 elections.

According to the GNAFF spokesperson, these MPs have failed in their responsibilities to the farmers, who are the majority of their constituents and to the entire Ghanaian populace, therefore, don’t deserve to be retained.

“Let’s watch very carefully, in the year 2024, most MPs in farming communities will lose their seats all because we the farmers have sat and come to the realization that we vote for people who are of no benefit to us,” Nana Oboadie Bonsu told host of Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show Kofi Adoma on Monday, February 7, 2022.

He questioned: “When has Parliament ever raised any serious issue regarding farming in this country? Cocoa plantations have been destroyed and that is the backbone of our economy, not a word was said but when the issue of LGBTQI+ came they were all rushing to make an input.

“If someone wants to be gay or lesbian let that person be but this morning if you go hungry right now, there would be a problem and that’s worth looking at,” he spoke in the Twi dialect.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

John Mensah and his ex-wife Henrietta

8 years on after divorce, John Mensah’s ex-wife opens up on alleged abuse, cheating

Businessleading business icon

Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Your rating is just a ‘desktop exercise’ – Government fires Moody’s lead analyst on Ghana

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Hanks Anuku sits alone under a streetlight

Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku spotted acting 'strange' at dawn in Ghana

Africaleading africa news icon

Referee Victor Gomes offers Salah his job

How Uganda revenue agency used iconic AFCON photo to warn against 'penalties'

Opinionsleading opinion icon

John Dramani Mahama

Time is ticking for the crisis-ridden Ghanaian economy - John Mahama