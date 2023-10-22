We'll campaign against all the MPs endorsing and campaigning for Bawumia – Campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team has stated that they will ensure that any New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Ashanti Region who support Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential aspiration be removed.



Kennedy Agyapong campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, pledged to campaign against all MPs, supporting Dr. Bawumia, and announced plans to create a list of NPP Ashanti MPs to be removed.



“We would assist in the removal of many NPP Ashanti MPs.” We would assist in the removal of many MPs. Ken Agyapong does not campaign solely for himself; he travels the country advocating for others".



“I, for one, would work to have them removed.” Politics is a form of worship. I would assist in their removal. “I’ll make the list (of MPs to be removed) myself,” he stated.



“We would make sure that we would elect the people who are the bad apples out of the system,” he said.



Kwame Owusu also stated that no selection of a running mate for Kennedy Agyapong has been made if he wins the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.



He did, however, point out that Kennedy Agyapong would only consider competence when selecting his running mate, not ethnicity.