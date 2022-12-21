We‘ll build a collation centre for Asiedu Nketiah’s administration – NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the National Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has served notice that the party is unshaken by the new role taken by the former General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



“As a party, we have resolved to build a collation center for Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s administration to enable them to collate the results of the 2024 general elections,” Mr Kojo Darkwa Assumani mocked.



Mr Kojo Darkwa Assumani said this in reacting to news that the newly elected officers of the NDC have sent shivers down the spine of the governing party, particularly in the wake of the widely held opinion of the gross mismanagement of the economy.



He was speaking on the discussion segment of the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyieba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.



Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has revealed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was unable to collate results in the 2020 polls because an IT system installed by the then-Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, crashed after just five regional results were entered into it for processing.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah, ahead of last Saturday’s polls made the revelation during his interaction with some party delegates in the Ashanti Region.



In a leaked audio, Mr Nketia is heard telling his audience: “I understand if anyone says I’m partly to blame for the collation fiasco because all those people undertaking the process were reporting to me but the bit of it is that there were people tasked to do that job.”



He added that the party could not collate results for the 2020 elections due to an IT system failure.



Mr Assumani said the NPP is not moved one bit by the new role of the man known in the political circles as General Mosquito.



“As a party, what we will do to support him [General Mosquito] in his new role will be to build for him and the NDC a collation centre to enable them to find figures when is time to go the Supreme Court,” he ridiculed.



He said the NDC's new executives bring nothing new to the table.



“It is the same gibberish propaganda to sway Ghanaians like it was done before in 2008.



“The NPP has its eyes on the ball and are waiting for the referee to blow the whistle for the competition to start,” he stressed.