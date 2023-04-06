We'll be first to admit wrongs if evidence proves otherwise - CODEO

General News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

A member of the Advisory Board of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe, has stated that as a coalition, they are willing to admit any evidence that proves contrary to what they have presented against the two commissioners recently appointed by the president to serve as board members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



He believes that the reasons for calling for the resignation of the two are sound enough to support their argument, but if others say otherwise and provide proof, the coalition will hastily revise its position on the matter.



Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe was speaking on Joy News' The Probe, monitored by GhanaWeb.



"Yes, we have, and since we've gone public, if there is any evidence to the contrary and we are shown the evidence, we will be the first to admit that we are wrong. But as far as we know, we have put this out here because we are sure of it," he said.



According to him, there is no critical violation to say that the appointees should not serve, but "we [are] just appealing to them and their good conscience" to step down from the position.



Dr. Deegbe went on to say that the current procedure in the constitution to have the appointees impeached is a long process for the matter at stake. However, it would be honourable for them to step down in the interest of peace and justice.



At a press conference held on April 5, 2023, CODEO called for the resignation of two of the three members, Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijini, appointed by the president to serve as board members of the electoral commission.



The President, Nana Akufo Addo, on Monday, March 20, 2023, swore in three new members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana. Among the people sworn in are Dr. Peter Appiahene, Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng, and Hajia Salima Tijini, who are expected to serve in their new roles until the end of the 2024 general election.



Since appointing the two as commission members, pressure has been mounting on the president to withdraw their appointment after social media videos and comments pointed out their affiliation with the ruling party, the NPP.



Some bodies and individuals have also spoken against the president's appointment.



Dr Kwame Asa Asante, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has argued that Dr Appiahene is an active communication member of the NPP, and his appointment does not augur well for confidence in the EC to be a fair arbiter in the 2024 general election.



The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) both argue that there is evidence that shows Dr. Appiahene is the patron of TESCON, a campus establishment of the NPP at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).



CODEO, again, argues that there are known relatives and relations of Hajia Salima Tijini who are members of the NPP. This, they believe, is going to affect her work as a board member of the commission.



