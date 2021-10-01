We’ll assist refugees who are Liberians as long as they opt to be relocated – Refugee Board

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Executive Secretary of the Refugee Board, Tetteh Padi, has said the board has only a little over 400 recognized refugees who are Liberians in the Budumburam camp.



According to him, the board is making arrangements to relocate them to some of tis refugee camps.



The refugees were given up to September 30, 2021, to relocate. However they were unable to meet deadline.



The board has served notice to evict them at an unannounced date.



“We will assist them as long as they opt to be relocated,” Mr Padi said.



“For the rest of them, at the end of 2012, the secession clause was invoked, which meant that the Liberians ceased to be refugees.



“Some of them opted to voluntarily go back, others decided to stay, which meant that they were well and able to cater for themselves.



“They were also given work permits, and some cash grants, $400 per adult, and Liberian passports for free. The resident permit of 50% each was paid by the Ghana government and the UNHCR. It is renewed for them for free. They were also given a year subscription to the National Health Insurance,” he added.