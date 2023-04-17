We know where your properties are; don’t dare hang on to power – NDC Chair to NPP

Politics of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Eastern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor says they know locations of properties of persons threatening violence in 2024 election warning that their investments stand to suffer the consequences most if they dare try to hold on to power at all costs.



Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor said this Thursday when addressing NDC delegates from Mpreaso and Abetifi constituencies as part of last day of John Mahama’s visit to Eastern region.



“We know the locations of properties of those threatening never to hand over power. They know that when there is electoral violence their properties will be affected. So their threats are empty. They don’t mean it. NPP is afraid of John Dramani Mahama,” he said.



The comment by Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor appears to be subtle response to the recent controversial threat by Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture that the NPP will never hand over power to NDC, and that, will demonstrate that they have the men to clash the NDC if they attempt to cause confusion.



Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor assured the branch and constituency executives not to be intimidated that, the party will support them to secure maximum votes for the NDC in 2024.



He further charged members of the party “not to be deceived by what they(NPP) are saying that if we bring a new presiditial candidate they will vote for NDC .We don’t know any other person apart from John Mahama”.



In his address, former President John Dramani said he is saddened that Akufo-Addo led government has abandoned a world class hospital project he initiated at Abetifi before leaving office in January 2017.



John Mahama assured the next NDC government will ensure all abandoned projects are completed before any new project begins.



He made special promise to the people of Ketepa, a farming and fishing community that their deplorable road will be constructed to Begoro to link Kwahu East to Fanteakwa North District to improve agriculture.



Mr. Mahama stated he will initiate annual meeting with party executives across the country when he becomes president.



This he said, will afford him assess happenings on the ground.



Executives of the NDC at Mpraeso and Abetifi pledged 100% votes for him in the presidential primaries.