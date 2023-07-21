We know NPP rigs elections in the Ashanti Region; we have to stop it – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that the votes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are reduced in their stronghold, the Ashanti Region, in the 2024 elections.



Speaking to members of the NDC in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Mahama said that one way to reduce the NPP's votes is to communicate the hardships that traders in particular are facing in the region.



“Ashanti is the capital of business, it is the trading centre of Ghana… if you come to the port, the duties that are placed on items are so high. So, it is affecting them, so we must communicate on that,” he said.



Mahama, who is the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2024 election, said that the party must put measures in place to stop the electoral malpractices in the Ashanti Region.



“The second thing is to prevent their rigging in Ashanti. Because we know that they rig elections in Ashanti.



“They add ballots to the boxes, and we have intel on how they do it,” the former president said.



He added that the party must also work hard to increase its votes in the Ashanti Region as well as the Greater Accra Region.



