We knew Bosomtwe Ayensu did not reflect views of Methodist Church - NDC

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Methodist Bishop slams Mahama over E-Levy repeal promise



NDC tasks Church to dissociate itself from Bosomtwe Ayensu's comment



Church restates its commitment to being neutral at all times



The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has stated that it continues to hold the Methodist Church in high esteem despite recent political comments by one of its own, Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu, a former Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese.



The clergyman is on record to have stated that former President John Dramani Mahama will not have the opportunity to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) in 2025 as promised because he will not be president by then.



The comment drew the ire of NDC activists who called on the Church to officially dissociate itself from the views of the former Bishop.



In a press statement dated, May 10, 2022, the Methodist Church officially dissociated itself from the pronouncements and restated its stance as a neutral party in political issues.



In a press release issued hours after that of the Church and signed by NDC scribe Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party commended the Church's statement and restated its commitment to partner with them in developing Ghana's democracy.



The statement read in part: "We wish to state that at no point did the party or its leadership assume that the church lent its support or endorsement whatsoever to the regrettable conduct of the Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu who often took advantage of the noble platform offered him by the church to engage in scurrilous attacks on leading figures of the NDC as though he was on a political campaign platform.



"The NDC wishes to reaffirm its cordial working relationship with the Methodist Church of Ghana which has been a worthy partner in our democratic and developmental journey as a nation," the statement added.



"The party hereby assures the Methodist Church that we shall continue to hold the church in high esteem as a strong pillar of development in the areas of education, health, among others in our dear country, as we have trusted the church to remain a non-aligned stakeholder, a neutral arbiter and the moral compass of our society," the press release concluded.



Read the full release below:



PRESS RELEASE



For Immediate Release:



10th May, 2022



NDC COMMENDS THE METHODIST CHURCH GHANA.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has become aware of an official Press Release issued by the Methodist Church Ghana in which the church has distanced itself from the conduct of one of its own, the Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, a past Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese.



It would be recalled that only a few days ago, the Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu, launched an unprovoked attack on His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, over his recent pledge to ensure the immediate repeal of the unpopular E-levy law when the NDC assumes the reins of Government.



This latest attack forms part of a litany of vitriolic attacks launched by the same man against the National Democratic Congress and leading figures and functionaries of the party. One of such attacks for instance was his unfounded claim that Former President Mahama and the NDC would cancel the Free Senior High School policy in the event the party won the 2020 General Election.



We wish to state that at no point did the party or its leadership assume that the church lent its support or endorsement whatsoever to the regrettable conduct of the Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu who often took advantage of the noble platform offered him by the church to engage in scurrilous attacks on leading figures of the NDC as though he was on a political campaign platform.



The NDC wishes to reaffirm its cordial working relationship with the Methodist Church of Ghana which has been a worthy partner in our democratic and developmental journey as a nation. Indeed, several leaders of the NDC have been and are still devout members of the Methodist Church. Notably, President John Evans Atta Mills and Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, both of blessed memory were members of the Methodist Church in good standing until their passing.



Similarly, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang who is the immediate-past Running Mate to the Flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 General Election is also a member of the Methodist Church.



The party hereby assures the Methodist Church that we shall continue to hold the church in high esteem as a strong pillar of development in the areas of education, health, among others in our dear country, as we have trusted the church to remain a non-aligned stakeholder, a neutral arbiter and the moral compass of our society.



Signed.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

(General Secretary)