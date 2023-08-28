We haven’t had a conversation on organ donation in parliament - Mintah Akandoh

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso has indicated that currently there hasn’t been a conversation on organ donation in parliament.



Akandoh's statement underscores the importance of parliamentary deliberation on matters that have significant implications such as organ donations and harvesting in Ghana.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s Lowdown, Mintah Akandoh this development is surprising to him.



“Well, we had a conversation to the best of my knowledge,” he said.



According to him, a more in-depth and focused dialogue within parliament is necessary.



He acknowledged the role of public discourse in shaping policies and legislation, highlighting that many significant laws begin with discussions in the public domain.



“I am a bit surprised and kudos to some of you who are bringing it to the front burner for all of us to discuss it and then start the process.



“Most laws start this way. They start with a conversation in the public domain and then we fine-tune it and then it gets to parliament for it to be passed into law,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



