We haven’t disclosed medical records of Takoradi woman to Police – Effia Nkwanta Hosp.

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Management of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region says it has not released medical records of Josephine Panyin Eshun Mensah Simons, the twenty-eight-year-old woman at the centre of the controversial kidnapping and pregnancy case.



Medical Director of the Facility Dr Joseph Tambil told Empire News, the facility is likely to release the medical report of the alleged victim, now suspect, to the police on Monday.



“The Police people are on the grounds and may have spoken to people but at the moment we haven’t issued a formal report to the Police. And I’m not in a position to confirm if she was pregnant or not until our report is given to the appropriate quarters.



He also intimated that Josephine Mensah is in stable condition and responding to treatment and assured that the facility will not be compromised in its work.



The development comes on the back of reports that the medical records have been shared with the Police.



Meanwhile, the suspect is reportedly yet to have a child with her current husband.



According to Starr News sources, the woman, who is now a suspect in the case, has a child from a previous relationship. She has, however, according to Starr News sources, been trying over the years to conceive in her current relationship.



Starr News sources say her husband, in recent times, has been worried over their inability to conceive and has openly registered his concerns with the family of his wife, especially her mother.



The family did not respond to phone calls to comment on the latest development.