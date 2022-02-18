We haven’t called off the strike yet, government rushed – UTAG

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Solomon Nunoo has refuted claims indicating the association has agreed to call off its industrial action.



The Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament, Hon. Peter Norstu-Kotoe on Thursday, February 17, 2022, told journalists after a meeting with UTAG, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and other stakeholders that, the association has agreed to call off its strike.



"After listening to the cases, we realised that there will be the need for more dialogue. We finally appealed as a committee to UTAG to call off the strike which they agreed in Principle. We expect they call off the strike today and then continue with the negotiation," Hon. Peter said.



However, speaking in an interview on Accra-based television station, Metro TV, Dr. Solomon Nunoo stated emphatically that UTAG has not called off the strike and added that the government rushed to tell the public otherwise.



“No, UTAG have not agreed to that {call off strike}. Before UTAG agrees to call off the strike action there must be a meeting with the National Executive Committee {NEC}. Even after that has been done, the NEC also needs communicate their decision to the general membership and that may take effect if the general member agrees….Unfornately, the government rushed to tell the public. They should have waited for us to consult the NEC.” Dr. Solomon said



Meanwhile, the Labor Court Division 1 of the Accra High Courton has placed an injunction on UTAG’s strike directing the association to return to the negotiation table with the government.



UTAG, from January 10, 2022, embarked on an industrial action calling off all teaching and related activities until further notice to press home their demand for better conditions of service.



On 13th January 2022, the NLC declared the UTAG strike as illegal as it did not follow due processes prescribed Sub Part II of Act 651 on the settlement of industrial dispute.



However, UTAG refused to adhere to the directive after the 15 members of the association resolved to continue the strike.



The University teachers demand that the government reconsider their annual research allowance payment.



They also want the government to implement the Memorandum of Agreement signed, thus, 2013 Interim Market Premium (IMP) of 114% of Basic Salary where each lecturer will be paid $2,084.