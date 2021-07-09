We have to learn to live with coronavirus - Kweku Baako

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has expressed happiness over Police acceptance for the NDC 'March for Justice' protest held in Accra on Tuesday.



Coronavirus has since its outbreak in Ghana a year ago threatened lives and economic progress of the nation.



Thousands of Ghanaians have been infected by the virus with hundreds unfortunately passing away after contracting the disease.



Due to the impact of the viral disease, restrictions have been placed on public gatherings.



Despite the COVID-19 cases, members and sympathizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 hit the streets in protest against recent killings in the nation.



Kweku Baako has commended the Police and organizers of the protest for a peaceful demonstration saying, "I salute the Police, Ghana Police. I salute the organizers of the demonstration as well; fantastic job done!"



"I was pleasantly happy when I heard the Police had agreed to allow the organizers of this NDC youth demo to come off on the 6th and these are the routes . . . I was damn happy and what is more is it was also peacefully done," he added.



Although there are fears over the spread of the virus, particularly with Ghana recording Delta variant, the most contagious Coronavirus, Mr. Baako believes it's about time Ghanaians learned to live with COVID-19.



"We have to begin also to learn how to live with this virus. Very soon, across the world, we will see. I've even heard that, in UK, very soon they're going to be told to learn how to live with the virus and a lot of things will happen.



''We have to fight this virus. We're stronger than it, but at the same time, we must protect ourselves here and there. It's a very tight rope that I'm walking right now making this submission I'm making. I have to be very honest. It's not an easy situation but we will do it as a nation, as a people. Humanity, we will defeat this virus by all means," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.







