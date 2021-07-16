We have to force our MPs to do what is right - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Politics of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghana's Members of Parliament are set to receive a $28 million car loan to purchase vehicles.



The Finance Ministry presented a loan agreement before the Legislative House for all the 275 MPs to buy new cars and another $3.5 million car loan for members of the 8th Council of State to also buy vehicles.



This has been condemned by the general public but some political bigwigs argue the MPs deserve the cars explaining the other two arms of government - Judiciary and Executive - are given cars without loan, therefore for MPs to take loan is in the right order.



Touching on the MPs brouhaha on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has supported the decision to give the MPs a loan to buy cars.



To him, he has no problem with the MPs having cars or receiving whatever amount of remuneration if only they execute their duties.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah charged Ghanaians to press hard on the MPs to serve the purpose for which they were elected into Parliament.



"We have to force them to do what is right because if we leave them to do their own thing, it might not be helpful to the nation," he said.