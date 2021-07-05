We have the region at heart, we won't disappoint you – John Kumah pledges

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah has said that Members of Parliament in the Ashanti Region and Appointees are committed to the development of the region.



According to him, the development of the region is paramount to them and they will ensure that the government completes various projects for the region which has always been the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress.



John Kumah who doubles as the Deputy Finance Minister said Appointees from the region keep reminding the government of the need to flood the Ashanti region with developmental projects.



“We are not pressured by the calls on us to deliver for the development of the Ashanti region. They should continue to making the calls to put us on our toes. If we don’t ensure that everything is fine, they are the same people we will be going to in 2024 so we cannot disappoint them.



We are also working hard to ensure that all the projects that are at the heart of the people of the Ashanti region will be attended to. We keep on reminding the government about the construction of the Boankra Inland Port,” he said whiles speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.



He touched on the interchange the people of the Ashanti region have been clamouring for and reminded of the fact that government will ensure it completes all those projects for the good people of the region.



