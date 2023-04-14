‘We have the men, we have the men but Ghanaians have realised you have station boys’ – Mahama slams NPP govt

General News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama continues to berate the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government over its poor management of Ghana’s economy.



According to Mahama, President Akufo-Addo and the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) managed to convince the people of Ghana that his [Mahams] government was ‘incompetent’ through lies and "a lot of big and sweet promises".



Speaking to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region during his tour of the region to campaign for the party's upcoming presidential primaries, Mahama said that NPP boasted that it had the men to run Ghana and begged the people of Ghana to give them [NDC] a chance which has now become the greatest mistake in the history of the country.



“…the people of Ghana tried them by voting for them. They said they should try them, ‘try me and see’. And that was a mistake the people of Ghana made because we have come to realise that after all, we have the men, we have the men. They were station boys; they don’t know anything.



“If you take our ministers who were running this country in 2016 and compared with their ministers who are running Ghana today, pound for pound, our ministers were far better than any of them," Mahama said.



Mahama also said that after solving the people crisis which had bedevilled the country for many years, the NPP accused him of buying power the country does not need but today they are doing same.



“Just last week, they signed another power purchase agreements were signed to many power purchase agreements. Why are you signing another one today?” he asked.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/FNOQ