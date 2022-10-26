We have the men to replace ofori-Atta, deploy them – Subin MP tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Eugene Boakye Antwi, lawmaker for the Subin Constituency, has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to deploy ‘the men’ the governing party has as a replacement for embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He explained on Tuesday's edition of Asempa FM's Ekosiisen programme that the governing New Patriotic Party has 'the men and women' who are equally qualified to replace the two ministers they [breakaway Majority MPs] want to be dismissed.



“NPP we have the men, we have the men, yes, we do have the men so let’s deploy them. Why do we behave like we are the second-rate political party in Ghana? What has someone learned, what exposure does one have that others do not?" he quizzed.



To him, the call by the Majority MPs who describe themselves as the 'back benchers' goes a long way to show that the governing party is running a “democracy and not a family dynasty”.



During the 2016 electoral campaign of the NPP, then-presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that the NPP have the men to give Ghanaians a decent standard of living.



"We in the NPP have the men and the women that will give Ghanaians a decent standard of living. #RiseAndBuildTour," President Akufo-Addo's September 4 tweet read.





