We have the law backing us – Henry Quartey replies critics

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

• Effective November 1, 'aboboyaas' will be banned from using major streets in Accra



• The Minority in parliament said this is not backed by law



• Henry Quartey says he has the blessings of all MMDAs in Accra



Contrary to claims by the Minority in Parliament that the Greater Accra regional minister’s plan to ban the movements of tricycles on highways in Accra is not backed by law, Henry Quartey has justified that it is actually rooted in the law.



He referred his critics on the restrictions of the aboboyaa, as the tricycles are mostly known as, to the part of the constitution that empowers district assemblies to take such decisions, reports citinewsroom.com.



He cited Article 241 (3) of Ghana’s constitution to support his defense, noting that, “a District Assembly shall be the highest political authority in the district, and shall have deliberative, legislative and executive powers.”



Following his announcement that from November 1, 2021, no tricycles will be allowed to use principal streets in Accra, the Minority in Parliament stated that attempts by government, through the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating, on this ban is unconstitutional.



According to the caucus, the ban lacked legal backing and was counter-productive in the quest to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa as envisaged by the government.



Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Ranking Member on the Transport Committee of Parliament, spoke on behalf of the caucus, stating that this ban lacks legal backing.



Henry Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, explained that all the MMDAs under which this restriction falls, have given the initiative their blessings.



“They [District Assemblies] are exercising their legislative and executive powers saying that Aboboyaa is a nuisance and they pose risks on the motorway. My good brother Agbodza should avert his mind to Article 241,” he said.



He further explained that one of the motivations for this ban is the hazards these tricycles pose on the roads.



“Aside from them [aboboyaa riders] not having drivers’ licenses, the cycles are not properly insured. They dump refuse anyhow in the middle of the road,” he said.



Also, the minister, as part of his 'Let’s Make Greater Accra Work' initiative, is pushing a campaign titled 'Operation Clean Your Frontage', which will ensure that people tidy up their own immediate environments.



