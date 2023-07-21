We have teeth, but we can’t bite – NPP 1st National Vice-Chairman

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

The 1st National Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith Butey, has said that the National Executive of the party is becoming powerless in handling some issues.



According to him, for the first time in the history of the party, the party’s regional and constituency executives are only declaring their support and are campaigning for persons contesting in the party’s presidential elections but the National Executives have no power to top it.



Speaking in an interview on Top FM, Smith Butey said that the fact that the party’s executives have no issue opening declaring their support for the candidates in the upcoming primaries is really bad.



“This is the first time in the history of his party that I have seen regional officers and constituency officers openly supporting people like this. This is bad,” he said in Twi.



Asked if the current executives have teeth but cannot bite, the 1st National Vice-Chairman said, “Our teeth are becoming less shape, it is not strong".



“Including me, I would not take myself out of it” he added.



