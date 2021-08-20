We have spent only GHC36 million at pre-construction stage of Agenda 111 - Government

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The Ministry of Finance has rubbished claims by the Minority that the government had already spent Ghc600 million on the yet to be constructed agenda 111 district hospital.



The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson had claimed that Appendix 4D of the 2021 Mid year review, the Akuffo Addo Goverment had already spent GHC 600 million in the year 2020 on Agenda 111.



He said the amount was spent even before they cut sod for its commencement of the project.



But the Ministry in a statement indicated that although the amount had been released by the Bank of Ghana, it has not been utilized yet.



The statement revealed that only Ghc36 million had been released as part of pre-construction stage.







