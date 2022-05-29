We have right men and ethical sense of objective to win general elections - Mac Manu

General News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Peter Mac Manu, a former Western Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, says the party has the right men with an ethical sense of objective to win the 2024 general elections.



To that end, he has called for unity in the party to break the eight.



Mr Mac Manu, who was the 2016 and 2020 National Campaign Manager for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on Saturday said: "We have a great task ahead of us, but we will do it because we have what it takes to win an election.



"We have the men and women to do the job. We have the duty of purpose and the development agenda that President Nana Addo and his government are bequeathing to the nation from social infrastructure etc. So, going into 2024, I am confident that the NPP will move Ghana forward," he told the GNA.



Mr Mac Manu is currently in the Western Region for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) internal elections at Ampain in the Ellembelle District.



The NPP internal ballots are underway in seven regions to elect regional executives.



The regions are Greater Accra, Eastern, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Western and Ashanti.



The Ashanti region elections, which were originally scheduled for Friday had now been rescheduled with a change in venue from the Regional Coordinating Council to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The election would have 32 aspirants contesting, including incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Asare Bediako, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Kofi Adum Barwuah.



In Accra, 32 aspirants are contesting for executive positions.



Amongst the 10 portfolios up for grabs, the first vice-chairman position is the only portfolio with an unopposed candidate.



In Accra, incumbent Chairman Divine Otoo Agorhom is coming up against Alfred Boye, a former Acting Greater Accra Regional Chairman.



Elections were held across seven regions thus the Northern, North East, Ahafo, Bono, East, Western North, and Upper East on Friday, May 27, 2022.



In those polls, five incumbent regional chairmen retained their seats while incumbents in the Bono East and Western North regions lost their seats.



Elections for the Bono Region are slated for Sunday, May 29, 2022, while that of the Central Region had been suspended indefinitely.