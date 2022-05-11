We have released 100 acres of land for community mining - Adamus Resources Limited

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Mining firm Adamus Resources Limited has said it has released over 100 acres of its concession in the Western region for community and small-scale mining.



“Mindful of the unemployment problem in the country and particularly in the Nzema area, apart from those directly employed, we granted about four small-scale concessions through the Minerals Commission,” it said in a statement.



“These include the Nkroful Small-Scale Mining Association (25acres), the Nkroful Small-Scale Mining Group (25acres), and the Akomu Small-Scale Mining (50acres at Nvuma near Asasetre) all in Ellembelle and one other in the Apataim area,” the mining firm added.



The statement is on the back of claims by Nzema Youth for Development that alleged youth in the area had been denied the opportunity to engage in small-scale mining. The group accused Adamus Resources Limited of refusing to allow them to operate.



The mining firm maintained in the statement that it is concerned about residents, and hence will not in any way thwart their progress.



“Besides these, there are ongoing discussions in respect of additional concessions for community mining.



“We are collaborating with the other stakeholders to realize the community mining and social license objectives in that regard. This cannot be said to be the posturing of a company without a conscience.”



“As stated earlier, we cannot support illegal mining, especially when the entire nation is united in its resolve to fight it.”