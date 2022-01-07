'We have reduced democracy to elections' – Susan Adu Amankwah

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

As Ghana marks Constitution Day, a section of the public has expressed worry over the validity of some clauses of the 1992 Constitution and has called for an amendment.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Executive Director of the National Interest Movement, Susan Adu-Amankwah said Ghana’s democracy has been reduced to elections because Ghanaians talk about democracy only during the election period.



Madam Adu-Amankwah said political parties are aware of this but are refusing to voice out because they benefit from it. She said the lack of proper education is the reason Ghanaians associate democracy with the election, adding that sensitization is important.



”I mean people come from their countries to come and look at our laws, but do we enforce it? Do we enhance them? We don’t. Look, we have reduced democracy to elections, that’s what it is. So people think democracy for 4 years is here. And you know political parties because they benefit from that kind of thinking they don’t talk about it and it’s political parties that are going to governance and so if they go into governance with that kind of thinking that we are going to reduce or we have reduced democracy to elections and 4years then that is the way we will drive the agenda. The kind of education that should have gone with it in the creation and after the creation is absent”, she noted.