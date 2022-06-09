We have plans to increase ‘alawa’ beyond GH¢800 – NSS

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

National Service Scheme has hinted at plans to increase the allowances paid to service personnel from the current GH¢559.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Gifty Oware-Mensah, said that it had already tabled a proposal before the Education Committee of Parliament for consideration.



She, however, stated that the implementation of the proposal will be after it has been adopted and appropriated in the next budget.



"The NSS has already submitted this thing [proposal for an upward adjustment in allowances] and it's not because we are seeking for. I have heard them even speak to ask for GH¢800. We have brought something higher than even that before Parliament.



“But what is more important is that there must be appropriation before we can spend and as we are speaking 2022 budget has already been appropriated so we can only hope and pray that in the next hearing, the Education committee can help us to make a case and get the increment,” she said.



Madam Gifty Oware-Mensah added that “all we can come up with will be the figures when it goes for appropriation, but at this point, what I can say and confidently, is the fact that it will be more than the GH¢800 they are seeking for”.



NSS personnel have in recent times been lamenting over the inadequacy of their allowance together with delays in its payment.



A group calling itself Coalition of Suffering National Service Personnel took to the streets of Accra on Monday to protest their unpaid allowance.



Its president, Weachea Awaregya, additionally called for an increment in the allowance.



The last time personnel witnessed an increase in their allowance was in April 2017. They are currently paid a monthly allowance of GH¢559, but there have been numerous appeals for an increment.