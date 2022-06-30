We have not seen grandiose changes despite several demonstrations - Criminologist

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A criminologist Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware has averred that although we have seen some pockets of changes following demonstrations held by aggrieved Ghanaians, we are yet to see major changes.



He said we need demonstrators to have a clear direction so their purpose for the demonstration is achieved.



He noted that when the front of demonstrators is not united and organizers have different messages, politicians especially those in power become happy because it goes to their advantage.



He was responding to the question of whether petitions presented to leaders by demonstrators had yielded positive results.



He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on the outcome of the Arise Ghana demonstration and the violence recorded on the first day of the demonstration.



“We have seen demonstrations in the country and witnessed pockets of changes but the fact that we have not seen grandiose changes should not stop people from demonstrating. Demonstrations are part of the democratic culture.



When people keep so many things in them and don’t have a way to express them, it also has its security implications.



If people are ready to come out and demonstrate, and voice out their views and concerns, it is good. It helps people to release tensions and things built up in them.”



He added, “sometimes if we are lucky, we get to see changes but on our side of the world, we don’t see many changes. It may also be the way demonstrations are done.”



He said some of the time, there is no clear message with so many issues without seeing anything the demonstrators want to see changed.



