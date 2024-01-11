We have no excuse to fail Ghanaians in 2024 – Habib Iddrisu

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no excuse not to win the 2024 elections.



According to him, Ghanaians will be disappointed to see the NPP despite the litany of achievements chalked, go into opposition.



Speaking to MyNewsGh.com, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon rejected claims that the NPP has no message in 2024 indicating that there is a lot to talk about when the time comes.



“Ghanaians will not forgive the NPP if we fail them in 2024. Contrary to the propaganda that the NPP has no campaign message for this year’s elections, I can tell you that we have more than it takes to sell our candidate. When we get to that heat of the campaigns we will compare and contrast achievements; there you will understand why I say Ghanaians will be disappointed if we lose the elections”, he disclosed.



According to him, the NPP with Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia focuses on the future while that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Mahama remains in the past.



“Dr. Bawumia represents the future; don’t you know that? What did Mahama do?” he quizzed.



He is of the view that, comparatively, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer comes in first among people contesting for the presidency in 2024, adding that, it is never in dispute.



