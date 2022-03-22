We have never had our peace in this house ever since we had Supreme Court ruling - Minority

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Minority makes another attempt to arrest a motion due to lack of quorum



Minority accuses Joe Wise of ignoring them in the chamber



Supreme Court ruling affecting government’s business in Parliament



Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has raised concern over the recent Supreme Court ruling which according to her, has blocked the smooth running of government business in the house.



The Ada MP said there is the need for both parties to meet to resolve the underlying issues that are affecting the business of the House.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, she called for a suspension of the House for some minutes for both sides to resolve impending issues that were causing a hold up at today's sitting.



“...ever since we had the Supreme Court ruling, we have never had our peace in this house. Mr. Speaker, there will be some underlying factors that are bringing all these issues, tis house will need a committee of the whole so that we can discuss whatever we think will work for us in this house. Mr. Speaker, if a baby is crying every day, it means that baby needs attention. If there is something and we are not addressing it still the problem will continue, so Mr. Speaker I will urge you to suspend the house, we have a committee of the whole, so that we address issues then we come and continue,” the lawmaker said on the floor.



Her comment comes after the minority had raised issues with the numbers of Members of Parliament present for making a decision on a loan agreement.



Member of South-Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpo said the House did not have the numbers at the time the Speaker presented a question which was adopted.



He said at the time the question was presented, the House had 98 members present which formed a quorum but not the numbers for decision making which should have been 138 or above.



He however called on the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Owusu Osei to suspend sitting for lack of quorum for decision making.



His request was ignored by the Speaker who however put the question before the House stating that the ‘ayes’ had it.



Following the Speakers action the MP for North Dayi challenged the Speaker about the numbers present and called for a division to ascertain the number present for the approval of the loan agreement.



He also concluded that the decision was invalid as the House did not have the numbers.



It was at this point that the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah interjected and called for a suspension of the House for both parties to solve the issues before the House which have since been referenced to the Supreme Court ruling.



